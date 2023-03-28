A New Lease of Life for Bantry Library

28 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy



Bantry Library, a building of great architectural interest, is set to receive a grant of €259,920 from the Heritage Council for external conservation works. Cork County Council applied for the Historic Towns Initiative 2023 grant, which will fund much-needed refurbishment to preserve the library’s unique features.

Bantry Library has played a crucial role in the community for over 50 years, and its commanding presence in the heart of the town is central to the historical and cultural fabric of Bantry. The library’s signature bow-shaped window above the mill wheel is a cherished feature that resonates with locals and visitors alike.

The conservation works being undertaken will highlight a nationally significant asset and enhance Bantry’s varied streetscape” said Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins. “The library has been an integral part of the town for many years, and this funding will help to

preserve the library’s unique features and ensure that it remains a cornerstone of the community for generations to come.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, “As Bantry Library approaches its 50th anniversary, we are committed to safeguarding this important building. As a protected structure within an Architectural Conservation Area, Cork County Council recognizes its responsibility to preserve and protect Bantry Library for future generations. The conservation works will take place during 2023, and we look forward to seeing the library restored to its former glory.”

Framed by the sea and mountains, Bantry has recently been designated by Failte Ireland as a Destination Town and Discovery Point on the Wild Atlantic Way. Bantry is a vibrant commercial, retail, tourism, and leisure centre for West Cork, with an active Friday market showcasing Cork’s rich food scene and artisanal food producers.