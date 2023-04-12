Port of Cork welcomes the first cruise ship of 2023

12 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) has welcomed the first cruise ship of 2023, the beginning of what will be an exciting and busy season for the port, local community and tourism sector.

The first cruise liner of the season, ‘The Ambience’, docked quayside in Cobh on Monday, 10th April at 12pm, with an estimated 1792 passengers on board. The flagship of the Ambassador cruise holiday liner fleet, the luxury ship has sailed all over the world and welcomed thousands of passengers on board before its most recent upgrade in 2022.

Earlier this year, the Port of Cork Company (PoCC) announced its Cruise Liner Schedule for 2023 which expects approximately 100 vessels this year, an increase from 90 calls last year, highlighting a steady recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

The cruise industry is estimated to be worth €70 million to the national economy, with approximately €14 million contributed to local economics, such as Cork. PoCC’s cruise berth in Cobh is Ireland’s only dedicated cruise berth.

Speaking about the commencement of the 2023 season, Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork Company stated, “The cruise sector plays a significant role in the growth and development of the tourism and hospitality in Ireland, but particularly here in Cork. We were delighted to commence f the 2023 cruise season with our first liner arriving in Cobh this Easter weekend, marking the beginning of a busy year for the port and for the local cruise liner, tourism and hospitality industries.”

Johanna Murphy, President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber said: “We are delighted to welcome cruise passengers and crew back to Cobh this season. As always, the cruise season brings a boost to everyone in Cobh and to the local harbour community, having a positive impact on trade and on the atmosphere here in the town. We look forward to all of the passengers and crew that will visit over the coming months.”

The Ambience cruise ship is scheduled to depart at 19:00pm on April 10th 2023, with the next cruise liner, Celebrity Silhouette, due in on Sunday, 30th April at 08.00am.

For more information and to keep up to date with the 2023 cruise schedule, please visit www.portofcork.ie/cruise-schedule-2023