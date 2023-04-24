Win a Toyota in Marymount Raffle

24 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tickets are on sale for Marymount’s Car Raffle. A brand new hybrid Toyota Yaris Cross Luna is the winning prize, kindly sponsored by Cogan’s of Carrigaline

All funds raised will go directly to Marymount University Hospital & Hospice. The draw is due to take place on the 14th of February 2024.

“100% of the funds you donate by purchasing a ticket will go directly to Marymount to support us in continuing to care for those who we have the privilege of caring for. Thank you to Cogan’s of Carrigaline for collaborating with us on this fantastic raffle which will enable us to come together with our community to fundraise for Marymount University Hospital & Hospice.” said Enid Conway, Fundraising and Marketing Manager

Digital tickets can be purchased online for €10 each and physical tickets will be available from Marymount reception, can be purchased via phone at 021 486 9100 as well as at various events throughout the year including Cork Summer Show on 17th & 18th June 2023.