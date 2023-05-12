MTU’s Enterprise Camp expands into West Cork

12 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

How we used technology during the pandemic highlighted an opportunity for MTU’s Enterprise Camp to grow its impact beyond the bounds of Cork city. For the Hincks Centre, it highlighted how the problem of access for students in regional areas could be addressed, while creating a greater positive regional impact. In previous years, when the Enterprise Camp was moved online due to Covid-19, it was noticed that many students then had the opportunity to join from provincial areas, whereas they were restricted by location before.

The Hincks Centre decided to try and reduce access barriers this year by piloting an Enterprise Camp in Clonakilty, West Cork while maintaining the Camp that has been running in MTU for the last 10 years.

Both Camps will take place over three days from 10am-2pm and will include idea generation sessions, fun activities where students develop valuable skills. Students will also receive talks from entrepreneurs and will have the opportunity to win prizes through fun challenges.

The popular Camp is free to attend and would particularly benefit teens who have a keen interest in enterprise and entrepreneurship. Camp Details Dates and Location: Camp 1: 26 th – 28 th June 2023 (Clonakilty Agricultural College, West Cork)

Camp 2: 3 rd – 5 th July 2023 (MTU Bishopstown Campus, Cork)

Time: 10:00 – 14:00

Cost: Free

For: All 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th year secondary school students

Closing date for applications: 9th of June 2023

Places are limited and booking is essential. Apply online now. If you have any queries, contact Rebecca Robinson by email rebecca.robinson@mtu.ie