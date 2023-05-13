Annual Mid-Summer Charity Ball in aid of St. Luke’s Home & Cork City Missing Persons Search and Rescue

13 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Deirdre Forde is proud to announce the upcoming Annual Mid-Summer Charity Ball which will take place at Rochestown Park Hotel, on Friday June 9th. This year’s ball is in aid of two worthy causes, St. Luke’s Home & Cork City Missing Persons Search and Rescue.

This year’s ball promises to be a night of glamour, entertainment, and philanthropy. Guests can look forward to enjoying a drinks reception, four course meal, live music and many wonderful raffle prizes kindly donated by the business community.

Speaking at launch of the Ball, Lord Mayor Cllr. Forde said: “This one of the highlights of my year in office and I hope that we will raise as much money as possible to help my chosen charities, with both St. Luke’s Home and Cork City Missing Persons Search and Rescue providing a much needed and deeply appreciated service to the people of Cork. This Ball will be a night of glitz, fun and generosity.”

Tickets for Mid-Summer Black Tie Charity Ball are now available, and guests are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. Attendees can purchase individual tickets or reserve table for larger groups.

Tickets for the Black Tie Ball can be purchased on Lord Mayor’s Summer Ball 2023 – Cork City Council.