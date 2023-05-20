O’Connor encourages sports clubs to avail of funding through Sports Energy Support Scheme

20 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sports Funding

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East James O’Connor recently welcomed the re-opening of the Sports Energy Support Scheme.

A total of €35 million is being made available by Government, as part of Budget 2023, to sports clubs and organisations across the country to tackle the increasing energy costs they face.

Deputy O’Connor said: “I would encourage all sports clubs to seek funding through the newly re-opened Sports Energy Support Scheme.

“This initiative is hugely important for helping sports clubs and organisations deal with increased energy costs.

“All sports clubs can apply for the funding irrespective of whether they applied in Phase 1. Additionally, community-owned sports facilities, regardless of their affiliation with a National Governing Body or eligibility for other Government schemes, can now engage with their Local Sports Partnership to determine their eligibility for funding.”

Phase II of the Scheme will support increased costs up until the end of May 2023 and beneficiaries under Phase I will be eligible to apply for funding for April and May 2023.

Under Phase II, community-owned sports facilities, not specifically affiliated to an NGB or who do not currently qualify for TBESS or other Government schemes, can now engage with their Local Sports Partnership (LSP) to ascertain if they are eligible to qualify for funding.

“Fianna Fáil has always supported grassroots sport and our goal is to extend maximum support to grassroots sport, enabling these clubs and facilities to continue their vital work in our communities,” Deputy O’Connor added.

“The €35 million fund has already made a significant impact. Over €21 million has been distributed to support more than 2,000 affiliated clubs and facilities through Sport Ireland Recognised National Governing Bodies of Sport.”

Depending on the level of submissions, the outcome of those deliberations will be communicated to NGBs and LSPs in July 2023, with the distribution of funding commencing shortly afterwards.

Funding guidelines have been disseminated to all relevant NGBs and LSPs.

The closing date for applications from these organisations will be 26th of May 2023. All queries should be directed to the relevant Sport Ireland Recognised National Governing Body of Sport or Local Sports Partnership.