Rylane looking for tossers

24 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The mid-cork village of Rylane in the parish of Aghabullogue is putting a call out for tossers ahead of their Fun Day on 25 June “egg tossers” that is!

The main event at their Fun Day will be an egg tossing world record attempt. The infamous “Wild Willie” O’Donovan from Co Mayo will be in attendance; for those not familiar with egg throwing, Willie along with his egg throwing partner Warren McElhone set the World Egg Throwing Federation record in 2013 during the Open Irish Egg Throwing at Ballinrobe when they overcame a distance of 71.2 metres. The current record is set at 85.96 metres. Willie is hoping to break the current world record in Rylane.

Organiser Colm Burke said “We’re delighted to have Wild Willie joining us in Rylane to attempt to break the current world Egg Throwing record. The premise is simple, one person throws the egg and one person catches it over the furthest distance possible, the egg cannot be broken or dropped; we’re really hoping we can make a bit of history in Rylane and break the world record.”

“The record attempt is open to all and we hope there will be a lot of entries. Our mid-Cork area is famous for our bowlers and road bowling so we’d encourage all local bowlers to take part.”

“A World Egg Throwing Federation championship is held in Swaton, England each year in June, so the prize for any competitors who succeed in breaking the World Record is a trip to compete in Swaton next year.”

The Fun Day will take place in Rylane on Sunday 25 June from 12 noon. A great day out is guaranteed for all the family, there will be a children’s baking competition, children’s sports races, bric-a-brak, trade stalls, a dog show which will take place at 2.30pm, hook a duck, sheaf throwing as well as egg tossing, egg roulette and many other side shows.