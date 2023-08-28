28 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The 2023 Cork Mind Body Experience returns to the Cork City Hall on Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd of September. Doors open from 10 am to 7 pm Saturday & Sunday.

This free admission event includes 101 exhibitors and 78 complimentary talks & workshops, yoga & meditation classes. It promises to be a weekend to inspire, educate and entertain.

The event is comprised of four different elements all in one venue.

The Mind Body Soul Expo brings together a range of exhibitors and practitioners from the world of holistic health & wellbeing from across Ireland and beyond. The Yoga and Meditation Festival is a weekend of yoga, mindfulness, and meditation. With two days of complimentary yoga and meditation classes open to all and welcoming both beginners and experienced yogi to explore a variety of classes, meditations & workshops. Live Well – Talks & Workshops comprises two days of complimentary talks & workshops. Our diverse set of presenters will offer advice and unique tips on a range of topics, with an underlying focus on inspiring a healthier and happier you. Cork Psychic Fair is a must for all those interested and curious to explore the world of Psychic Readings, Mediumship, Palmistry, Crystal Ball, Angel, and Tarot cards.

The event also hosts a coffee shop and vegetarian and vegan food stands.

Exhibitor & Presenter listings and schedules can be found at: https://www.corkmindbodyexperience.ie/cork-mind-body-experience