CORK CITY: Sports night at Tramore Valley Park

21 September 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council, in collaboration with Cork Sports Partnership, will open European Week of Sport with a #BeActive night in Tramore Valley Park from 3.30pm to 7.30pm on Saturday 23 September. The occasion will be a festival of sport and physical activity, showing everything the city’s parks can offer. Activities will include orienteering, volleyball, lacrosse, tag football, outdoor gym instruction, try an e-bike or cargo bike and more.

European Week of Sport, beginning on September 23, aims to promote sport and physical activity for everyone, regardless of age, background or fitness level encouraging people to be #BeActive on a regular basis and create opportunities in peoples’ everyday lives to exercise more. This year the emphasis is on involvement, inclusion, and innovation.

Cork City Council recognises the benefits to a healthier lifestyle, as stated in its Corporate Plan, it is striving to be a City of Health & Wellbeing. The Council supports and provides opportunities that will suit all, such as Cork City Marathon (registration now open for 2024) which now includes a 10k and welcomes runners as young as 15. It is the only marathon in Ireland that offers concessions for participants on social welfare and our Sanctuary Runners. Parks all over the city host Parkruns, including junior park runs (for ages 4–14 years) every week. Most city parks now have either an Outdoor Gym or Multi Use Games Area to use free of charge. For the more mature citizens, the council works with the FAI on Walking Football which is held every Friday in the Mardyke.

The city is now also crisscrossed with bike lanes and bike parking facilities and every year Bike Week sees over 100 events take place across the city. The summer brings Sports on the Green for hundreds of children of all ages and swimming lessons are available in our swimming pools.

€470,000 is given out each year in grants to sporting clubs with financial support also given to the Ocean to City event, the Lee Swim and Cork City Sports. “So come join us on Saturday to celebrate European Week of Sport”