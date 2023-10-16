“Stop the needless cutting of trees in Mayfield” says Green Party

16 October 2023

By Mary Bemingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has called on Cork City Council to “stop the needless cutting of trees in Mayfield”

The Green Party in Cork has called on officials in Cork City Council to rescind a notice given to residents and landowners of Burke’s Hill in Mayfield, instructing them to cut trees along the road.

The notice was provided to residents instructing them to “cut back all road boundary tree/hedges along your property” within 30 days or face prosecution.

The notice was accompanied by a diagram seeming to show the necessity for a 6m square of clearance along the road, even though the road itself is only 3m wide and is impassible by tall vehicles like articulated lorries and double-decker buses.

One group of landowners, who own the majority of land along one side of the 1.5km of roadway, have already begun work clearing trees on their properties on foot of the notice. Another homeowner has been quoted several thousand euros to perform the works in front of their home. Elderly neighbours were said to feel threatened and worried by the letter.

The notice follows the undertaking of hedge-trimming works by Cork City Council along the road. However, Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said common sense has to come into play, otherwise the results will be devastating for the area:

“This is a narrow road, not very suitable to a lot of traffic, but it’s enjoyed as an amenity by walkers and provides important tree canopy and biodiversity. The notice provided to residents and landowners is entirely unsuitable for it. No-one is objecting to the necessary hedge-trimming but the consequence of landowners removing over 1km of trees will be devastating.

“The irony is that the city will shortly be publishing its trees strategy, which will identify trees on private land as being among the most important in the city. At the same time, instructions like this one are going out that seemingly leave residents with no way out except to clear them.

“This road will never see an articulated lorry or a double-decker bus. It’s a narrow historic road that’s bordered by nature on each side and enjoyed by walkers for that reason. The notice should be taken back immediately before more damage is done.”