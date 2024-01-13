13 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



Cork tourism businesses attend launch of Tourism Ireland’s 2024 marketing plan

Tourism Ireland has launched details of its marketing strategy and plan to promote Ireland overseas in 2024, at an event attended by Tourism Minister Catherine Martin and around 550 tourism industry leaders from around the country – including Visit Cork and Cronin Travel Group (based in Cork city).

Tourism Ireland aims to increase the overall economic value of overseas tourism to Ireland, growing revenue by an average +5.6% per year over the next six years to 2030. The organisation will also sustainably support the economies of communities across the island, growing revenue to our regions outside of the peak season by an average +6.5% per year to 2030.

This year, Tourism Ireland will roll out an extensive and targeted programme of activity with a marketing budget of €70 million.

Tourism Ireland believes that 2024 offers significant opportunity for overseas tourism. Ireland has an award-winning tourism product, a committed industry and there are excellent relationships in place with the international travel trade. There are opportunities to grow revenue, especially outside of the peak season when there is capacity ready to be filled. And there are lots of exciting and inspiring stories to tell potential overseas visitors – particularly about off-season events such as Halloween, which originated in Ireland around 2,000 years ago.

Tourism Ireland will play a vital role in 2024 to meet these opportunities. Using data-driven marketing, the organisation will remain nimble, serving the right message to the right audience at the right time – thus stimulating demand from high value overseas tourists and matching demand to supply. Tourism Ireland will focus on tourists with ‘value adding tourism traits’ i.e., those people who have funds to travel, who prize memorable experiences and tend to travel around regions and across seasons.

Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive Designate of Tourism Ireland, said: “2023 was the first full year of trading for tourism since the pandemic. Tourism Ireland was active throughout the year, with an extensive and targeted programme of activity marketing Ireland around the world.

“In 2024, our aim is to increase the value of overseas tourism to Ireland, sustainably supporting economies, communities and the environment. We will do so by inspiring overseas visitors and strengthening strategic partnerships. Our message is that Ireland has so much to offer across regions and seasons. We will be showcasing iconic reasons to travel here, expanding people’s bucket lists from best-known spots to our hidden gems. It’s an exciting year ahead, as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way, providing Tourism Ireland with another great hook to showcase the iconic route.

“Whilst there is positive trading post-Covid, we know the recovery in our industry is not evenly spread and tourism continues to face headwinds. Tourism Ireland will remain flexible and agile to face the changing environment of the future. We will work to mitigate any challenges as we shape demand to fill available capacity right across the island and throughout the year. Through enhanced consumer targeting and messaging, we will win the hearts and minds of potential overseas visitors and grow the value of overseas tourism.

“Our strong partnership with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI is foundational, pairing product development with our overseas marketing and collaborating on key projects and activities like the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way, Home of Halloween, Business Events and sustainability certification.”