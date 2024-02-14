Social Democrats to run a candidate in every Local Electoral Area in the Cork South Central constituency for the 2024 Local Elections.

14 February 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Recently, the Social Democrats announced that they will run a candidate in every local electoral area in the Cork South Central Constituency for the first time.

Richard Terry, Chairperson of the Cork South Central branch, and candidate for the Carrigaline Local Electoral Area describes the party:

“The Social Democrats are a young party, who have already established an impressive track record of sincere, principled politics. We are delighted to have a candidate running in each of Cork South Central’s electoral areas, giving every voter here the opportunity to vote for a party that does politics differently”.

Susan Doyle, candidate for Cork City South East LEA had this to say about her priorities: “I have first-hand experience of advocating for people seeking access to housing and disability, mental health and health services. The current situation cannot continue, and I am committed to driving the change needed.”

The Social Democrats are a party committed to equality, inclusion, transparency, fairness, and our work is backed by evidence-based policy development. Here in Cork South Central our goal is to create a Republic of Equals.

Cork City South Central candidate Padraig Rice discusses the changes needed at a local level: “I’m running in the local election because I believe it’s time for change. We need to elect new people who have a fresh vision for the city. Housing is my number one priority. No one in Ireland should be homeless. The State must build more social and affordable homes to end the housing crisis.”

Candidates across the party will be focusing on key priority areas including:

· The strengthening of public services and amenities at a local level · Greater accountability and transparency in local Politics · Sustainability and the protection of the natural environment across the city · A vibrant local economy underpinned by the creation of quality employment

To find out more and get involved you can visit socialdemocrats.ie, Email corksouthcentral@socialdemocrats.ie or follow us on social media @CorkSocDems