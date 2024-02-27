The Enduring Allure of the Cork City International Choral Festival

27 February 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Cork International Choral Festival, which was previously part of An Tóstal, was founded in the mid-20th century. An Tóstal was a national festival that began in 1952 and featured several cultural activities that aimed to encourage tourists to visit Ireland.

Over the years, the Cork International Choral Festival has continued to evolve, increasing its appeal to various international tastes. Its competitive category exposes audiences to musical works by ancient composers before 1750 and contemporary composers as well. Non-competitive choirs have the liberty to entertain audiences with informal performances while having the opportunity to explore some of the country’s scenic sites.

Improving Entertainment Access with the Internet

This Irish festival leverages internet platforms to broaden its reach and enhance its relevance in an ever-shifting technological ecosystem. In 2021, the festival launched its first online edition, featuring online Gala events, pre-concert talks, a virtual international choral trail, etc. Choral enthusiasts enjoyed performances by choirs from different nations, including China, Russia, Morocco and Singapore, among many others.

The integration of internet platforms mirrors a broader trend seen across various entertainment industries. These platforms ensure that fans can access content from music concerts and film premieres at any time from any place. Streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music have improved access to music by providing user-friendly interfaces for discovering and playing songs. Other services like Netflix have improved viewership experiences by offering tailored recommendations, ensuring audiences spend less time finding their favourite movies.

Through the festival's website and social media channels, organisers have expanded their audience base beyond physical attendees, connecting with choral enthusiasts worldwide.

Through the festival’s website and social media channels, organisers have expanded their audience base beyond physical attendees, connecting with choral enthusiasts worldwide.

The Festival’s Multiple Activities

Central to the festival are the captivating choral performances that showcase the talent and diversity of participating choirs. The hotly contested yearly Aloys Fleischmann International Trophy competitions expose some of the best world choirs to audiences. Visitors also enjoy national presentations that bring the Irish culture to life through Ireland’s Choir of the Year and Ibec Workplace of the Year competitions.

Best of luck to the Ibec Choir who are competing in this year’s @corkchoralfest workplace of the year competition. A fantastic day of singing ahead #workwell23 #corkchoral 🤞🎤🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/0IwIbO9GpW — Ibec (@ibec_irl) April 29, 2023

The festival hosts a series of workshops and masterclasses led by esteemed choral experts such as Angeliki Ploka and Lazlo Nemes. These sessions provide participants with valuable opportunities to enhance their musical skills and explore new techniques. A good example is the four-day International Choral Conducting Course that allows choir conductors to learn invaluable theoretical and practical skills for guiding choirs.

The attractive venues for the festival also contribute to the event’s immersive experience. Venues like Cork City Hall offer visitors an experience of some of Cork’s prominent architectural designs of the 18th century. Other magnificent venues that add colour to the event include The Goldie Chapel, The Commodore Hotel, Sunday’s Well Tennis Club and many other church buildings.

Overall, the Cork International Choral Festival continues to appeal to multicultural audiences by allowing choir performances from different nations worldwide. Welcoming over 50,000 visitors annually, we expect the festival to contribute to Cork’s diversity continually.