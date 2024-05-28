Pepsi bring UEFA Champions League trophy to Cork

28 May 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

PepsiCo, a commercial partner of the UEFA Champions League, organised an unforgettable experience for their Cork employees and families, and their charity partners the Crann Centre, last Saturday. They had the rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the iconic Champions League trophy, just days before Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund contest the final in London on June 1st.

Excited attendees of all ages took turns to take photos with the trophy on its first ever visit to Cork, at a family-friendly event that doubled as a fundraising day for the Crann Centre, one of PepsiCo’s charity partners for its 50for50 campaign, which celebrates the company’s 50th year in Cork. Following the event, a cheque for €11,600 was handed over to the Crann Centre which will go towards providing vital, life-long and life-changing solutions for children, adults and families living with neuro-physical disabilities.

Brian Colgan, Plant Director, PepsiCo Little Island, said: “It’s an honour for everyone involved with PepsiCo to be able to bring the UEFA Champions League trophy to Cork for the very first time, providing people with the opportunity to get their hands on one of the world’s most iconic pieces of silverware. In our 50th year, we’re especially proud of the generosity of our employees for their donations to the Crann Centre, which provides an essential service and is a charity that we are all very passionate about”.

Vince Goggin, Plant Director, PepsiCo Carrigaline, said: “PepsiCo has always been at the forefront of major sports partnerships worldwide, and the UEFA Champions League is a competition with truly global appeal. Through our partnership with the competition, we have been able to create this unique moment for our team here in Cork but also for a charity that is close to our hearts. The local community here in Cork has always been an integral part of PepsiCo’s success, and we are delighted to have been able to share this exciting day with our friends at the Crann Centre.”

Padraig Mallon, CEO, the Crann Centre, said: “Everyone at the Crann Centre is grateful for PepsiCo’s continued support throughout this year, as they celebrate their 50th year in Cork. Fundraising events like these are vital in allowing us to maintain and improve the levels of service we offer to our families. We are delighted to have had the opportunity to share this exciting day with PepsiCo.”

The event provided all attendees with a chance to share in the excitement of the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final, which is jointly sponsored by PepsiCo and takes place at Wembley Stadium, London this Saturday.