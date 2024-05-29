Travel from Rosslare to Bilbao in Spain with Brittany Ferries

29 May 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Brittany Ferries has announced the return of its highly anticipated ‘Summer Sea Safari’ package for voyagers on its Rosslare-Bilbao route, with a choice of four mini-cruise departures available. Departing on a Friday evening, the three-night round trip to Bilbao starts from just €279 per person.

Offering passengers the unique opportunity to watch whales and dolphins around the Celtic Sea & Bay of Biscay, Brittany Ferries promises an unforgettable experience on waters that almost a third of cetacean species call their home. As shallow waters fall rapidly to depths of over 4,000 metres, it makes Biscay Bay one of the richest locations in the world for whale and dolphin spotting. While it is rare, there have also been sightings of majestic blue whales, the largest creatures to ever roam the planet.

Guests will be accompanied by experts from whale and dolphin-watching charity, ORCA, to ensure the best possible experience. While views are best enjoyed from deck 10, guests will also have the opportunity to discover and learn all about whales and dolphins, when not on deck with binoculars.

Brittany Ferries’ Sea Safari trips are scheduled to depart Rosslare Europort on the following dates: 12th July, 26th July, 9th August and 23rd August. Having worked closely with ORCA for the last 20 years, Brittany Ferries is committed to continue supporting the organisation’s conservation work, with €60 from each ticket purchased being donated to the charity.

Beyond the excitement of cetacean spotting, passengers can enjoy a wide range of services and activities onboard Brittany Ferries cruise-ferries including a choice of dining options, comfortable well-appointed cabins, video-on-demand entertainment, great value shopping and live entertainment.

Offering a twice-weekly service connecting Rosslare with Bilbao in Spain, as well as direct routes from Cork to Roscoff in Brittany and Rosslare to Cherbourg in Normandy, Brittany Ferries offers a variety of destinations and unparalleled comfort on its fleet of modern ships. For more information visit brittany-ferries.ie.

Full details of the 2024 Sea Safari cruises are available at www.brittany-ferries.ie/promo/whale-and-dolphin-watching-cruises-with-orca