Solar switch can cut costs and emissions for Cork dairy farmers

11 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Swyft Energy, one of Ireland’s leading installers of solar PV, has partnered with Kerry Agribusiness to make it easier for Cork farmers to reduce electricity costs and lower carbon emissions.

Based in Bishopstown, Cork City, Swyft Energy provides a full turnkey solution for farmers, managing the entire solar PV process from design through to installation, Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) and aftercare.

Up to 60% of a solar PV and battery storage system can now be covered by TAMS.

This grant, plus Accelerated Capital Allowances and the ability to sell excess solar electricity back to the grid, mean that Cork farmers can recoup the entire cost in as little as three years.

With average electricity costs still around 53% higher than in 2021, Swyft Energy’s co-founder Adrian Casey says that using solar power offers Kerry Agribusiness milk suppliers a proven method of cutting costs, while also reducing the carbon footprint of the farming enterprise.

“Kerry Agribusiness’s Evolve programme highlights their commitment to supporting the adoption of sustainable farming practices,” said Mr Casey.

“We are delighted to help local milk suppliers take a step that’s a clear win-win: using solar PV to protect the environment while also making a clear, positive impact on their own business’s bottom line.”

Kerry Agribusiness milk supplier PJ O’Halloran, from Ballyheigue in North Kerry, said he was looking for a solar PV system that would reduce his energy bills, work in a dairy parlour environment and would be supported by the installer before, during and after the installation.

The Swyft Energy solar PV system he installed delivered on all these requirements and led to a 57% reduction in Mr O’Halloran’s electricity costs for his 55-cow dairy farm.

With a dedicated team in place solely focused on serving agricultural clients, Swyft Energy conducts a site visit and provides the client with a tailored Solar PV proposal based on their electricity consumption and farm needs.

From there, Swyft Energy will manage the grant application process and complete the installation once TAMS approval is received.

“Having worked on many solar PV farm installations, we have a very clear idea of what’s needed to ensure the application process is straightforward and the TAMS grant is obtained,” said Mr Casey.

“This partnership with Swyft Energy marks another step forward in our commitment to supporting milk suppliers on their sustainability journey,” said Kerry Agribusiness General Manager, James O’Connell.

“Our objective is to provide a structured and reliable solar solution for our milk suppliers that will assist them in reducing on-farm emissions and in managing energy cost volatility.”

For further information, visit swyftenergy.ie.