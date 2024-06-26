Beast of Beara: A 20km Adventure Race in West Cork

26 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Challenge yourself and experience the stunning scenery of West Cork at the Beast of Beara, a 20km adventure race taking place on 20th July 2024 in Allihies Village.

Nestled amidst the dramatic Slieve Miskish mountains, this race offers a unique opportunity to explore the rugged beauty of the Beara Peninsula. Starting and finishing in the picturesque Allihies Village, overlooking Ballydonegan Beach and the vast Atlantic Ocean, the Beast of Beara will take you on an unforgettable journey over three mountain peaks.

The route

Test your limits: Conquer three peaks of varying gradients and heights, offering ever-changing vistas of mountains and ocean.

Historic charm: Traverse the historic copper mine road, encountering remnants of the region’s rich mining past.

Panoramic views: Take in breathtaking panoramas, including the Kenmare River, colorful Eyeries village, Carrols Cove beach, and the rolling Slieve Miskish mountains.

Natural wonders: Witness the beauty of Bantry Bay, one of the world’s deepest natural harbors, with views of Bere Island, Sherkin Island, Mizen Head, and Castletownbere, the largest Irish whitefish fishing port.

Unforgettable finale: Ascend the final peak and be rewarded with a stunning 180-degree view encompassing Hungry Hill (with the highest waterfall in the British Isles!), Dursey Island (accessible by Ireland’s only cable car), the Skellig Rocks, and the historic Black Ball Martello Tower.

Open to all levels

The Beast of Beara caters to runners and walkers alike. The clearly marked course primarily follows gravel trails with some sections on quiet country roads. Navigation skills are not required.

A day trip or a weekend escape

This day event offers flexibility. While accommodation isn’t required, Allihies offers a variety of guesthouses, B&Bs, holiday homes, and campsites for those who wish to extend their stay.

Beyond the race

Dive deeper into the beauty of the locality & the Peninsula after the race! Relax on the pristine white sands of Ballydonegan Beach. Embark on a thrilling Sea Safari with Dursey Boat Tours (our main sponsor) and discover the rugged peninsula from a different perspective. Soar to new heights on Ireland’s only cable car, whisking you to Dursey Island. For a more relaxed pace, choose from numerous family-friendly walking trails. In the charming village of Allihies, indulge in delicious local food and drinks at the friendly pubs and restaurants.

Embrace the challenge, experience the beauty, and register for the Beast of Beara today!

Registration Link https://garnishgaa.ie/1475-2/

Queries to secretary.garnish.cork@gaa.ie