Pharmacy businesswoman to speak to Network Ireland Cork

25 April 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Network Ireland Cork, in partnership with Griffith College Cork, is thrilled to present an

unmissable evening of insight, inspiration and empowerment with keynote speaker Oonagh O’Hagan, Managing

Director of Meaghers Pharmacy Group.

Taking place on Wednesday, 7th May 2025, from 6.30pm to 9.00pm at Griffith College Cork, this event will

explore the captivating theme: “Unlocking the Butterfly Effect in Business: The Key to Sustainable Success.”

Oonagh O’Hagan – an award-winning entrepreneur celebrated for revolutionising a traditional pharmacy model

into a cutting-edge, customer-focused healthcare brand will share how seemingly small decisions can ignite

significant, lasting impact in business. Drawing on her remarkable journey, she will explore the transformative

power of agility, innovation and conscious leadership.

“I am delighted to be speaking at the upcoming Network Ireland Cork collaboration event with Griffith College

Cork, to share some of my own entrepreneurial journey and the many ups and downs along the way. There is

nothing more certain as change in this very unpredictable world, but as we all know, change can be frightening.

I look forward to sharing how we have embraced change in Meaghers Pharmacy, staying tuned in to our

customers’ ever-changing needs, whilst building loyalty and trust to deliver impactful sustainable business

growth.”

This event aligns with Network Ireland Cork President Cathy Fitzgibbon’s 2025 theme Sustainable Success,

which focuses on long-term growth through resilience, innovation and intentional leadership. “We’re looking

forward to welcome Oonagh O’Hagan here to Cork,” said Cathy Fitzgibbon. “She is a true embodiment of what it

means to lead with purpose. Her story shows us how deliberate, values-driven choices can spark extraordinary

outcomes. We look forward to an evening of energising conversations and powerful takeaways for our members.”

President, Prof. Diarmuid Hegarty at Griffith College believes that “agility, life-long learning and a commitment

to sustainable success are essential in preparing students for the future. These values have shaped our own

journey over the past fifty years, helping us grow and adapt in a rapidly changing world. As we look ahead, we

remain focused on nurturing graduates who are innovative, resilient and ready to lead with purpose.”

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 7th May 2025

Time: 6.30pm – 9.00pm

Venue: Griffith College Cork, Wellington Road, Cork

This event is open to both Network Ireland Cork members and non-members. Spaces are limited, so early

registration is strongly recommended.