2025 Fort2Fort Charity Cycle on Saturday, June 14th

26 April 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Get ready to saddle up for one of Cork’s most scenic and meaningful cycling events this June. The much-loved Fort2Fort Charity Cycle is back for its 14th edition on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, and it promises breathtaking views and a rewarding challenge for cyclists of all abilities, and all for a number of great causes.

Starting from the historic Camden Fort Meagher, cyclists can now register for a choice of 60km, 90km, or 120km routes around Cork Harbour, so whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just up for a fun challenge, there’s a route to suit everyone. A well-earned refueling food stop will be available at Bramley Lodge for all cyclists before the return cycle back to Camden Fort Meagher.

The popular event will once again raise funds for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Appeal, along with four local Lions Clubs (Cork, Carrigaline, Cobh, and Bishopstown).

Since its launch in 2012, Fort2Fort has raised over €400,000 for its beneficiaries, and welcomed over 5,000 cyclists from 14 counties. Last year alone, nearly 300 riders joined the cause, raising an impressive €25,096.

“Fort2Fort is more than just a cycle,” says Cian Delanty, Fort2Fort Chairman. “It’s a chance to connect, to give back, and to experience the beauty of Cork Harbour, complete with a unique cross river ferry ride that adds to the adventure. Whether you’re a returning rider or thinking of joining us for the first time, we promise a memorable day on the saddle.”

Proceeds going to the Mercy Cancer Appeal help ensure that patients across Munster receive compassionate, cutting-edge care. Rachel Stevenson, CEO of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, explains, “We’re dedicated to making every patient’s journey at ‘The Mercy’ as dignified and comfortable as possible. Funds raised through Fort2Fort allow us to support projects that improve cancer care, from diagnosis to recovery.”

This year’s event is proudly supported by Cork County Council, Ahern Roberts O’Rourke Solicitors, MSL, MCK EI, Michael Pigott Auctioneers, Cork Truck Services, and Mallow Road Motors.

The first 200 cyclists to register can avail of a souvenir Fort2Fort Cycle Jersey at the very special discounted price of just €25 (RRP €56). This special souvenir jersey is designed and manufactured by OceanR, a company dedicated to producing customised merchandise from ecologically sustainable and reclaimed materials, especially for events taking place by the sea making it an ideal choice for Fort2Fort’s beautiful Cork Harbour connection.

An early bird registration fee of €45 is available until April 30th. From May 1st to the morning of June 13th, the regular price of €55 will be available online. On the evening of June 13th and morning of June 14th, the last minute price of €60 applies, so early registration is recommended.

For full route information and to register, visit www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie.