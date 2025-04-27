Irish brand ‘LYNOTT Jewellery’ to be stocked in Brown Thomas Cork

27 April 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

LYNOTT Jewellery, the Irish brand known for its personalised pieces and signature

permanent jewellery experiences, is proud to announce the opening of its fourth location

within the Brown Thomas Arnotts Group. This expansion marks another step in LYNOTT’s

growth and dedication to offering meaningful, high-quality jewellery to customers across

Ireland. The new location at Brown Thomas Cork is the brand’s first store outside of Dublin

and will open its doors on Friday, May 2, at 10:00 a.m.

Since launching its first location at Arnotts in November 2022, LYNOTT Jewellery has

grown rapidly, expanding to Brown Thomas Dundrum and BT2. The latest opening in Brown

Thomas Cork continues this momentum, bringing customers access to the brand’s best-

selling pieces and popular engraving services, including classic, fingerprint, handwriting, and

floral designs. LYNOTT also offers its signature permanent jewellery welding, available by

online booking or walk-in, with same-day service. Known for its strong social media

presence, the brand recently launched the Ashley Kehoe Edit – a curated collection inspired

by the influencer’s aesthetic – further enhancing LYNOTT’s elevated, personalised shopping

experience.

LYNOTT is known for the highly anticipated and attended launch parties – and the Cork

opening is set to be no different. To celebrate, much-loved influencers Charleen Murphy and

Lauren Whelan will officially open the store, welcoming over 180 attendees. In 2024, the

brand collaborated with Charleen on a popular jewellery collection, making her appearance

even more exciting. The first 180 customers to arrive at 10 a.m. on opening day will receive

exclusive goodie bags, enjoy curated shopping experiences, spin to win prizing, gifts with

purchase, refreshments – and of course have their photo taken with Charleen and Lauren.

Visit LYNOTT Jewellery’s new Brown Thomas location on St. Patrick Street on Friday, May

2, to shop timeless pieces that tell a story.