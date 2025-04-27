Mass offered in Cork’s Cathedral for Pope Francis

27 April 2025, Sunday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork’s Cathedral of St. Mary and St. Anne drew people from across the city and beyond to pray at Mass for Pope Francis.

The special solemn Mass was held on Friday evening and was celebrated by Bishop Fintan Gavin and concelebrated by priests from parishes, religious orders and chaplaincies.

The Mayor of Cork City Councillor Dan Boyle and the Mayor of County Cork Councillor Joe Carroll were present and brought forward the offertory gifts during the Mass.

Bishop Fintan said that he was fortunate to have met Pope Francis several times.

“Reflecting on this in recent days I am struck by the fact that Pope Francis always finished those encounters with the same request “Prega per me”, “Pregate per me” — Pray for me, Pray for me.

“That is exactly what we are doing here this evening – we are praying for Pope Francis as he goes home to the house of the Father. We pray for the response of his soul and commend him to the mercy of God which was such a central theme during his pontificate.”

The Mass at the Cathedral was one of several Masses in churches across the diocese for Pope Francis.