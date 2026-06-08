Full-scale replica of Christopher Columbus’ tall Ship ‘Nao Santa María’ visits Baltimore, West Cork as part of Baltimore Pirate Festival

8 June 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Baltimore is preparing to welcome one of the most remarkable visitor attractions ever to arrive in West Cork as the magnificent Nao Santa María, a full-scale replica of Christopher Columbus’ flagship, sails into Baltimore Harbour on Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

“The Nao Santa María is a faithful replica of Christopher Columbus’ flagship of 1492. The vessel is approximately 28.3 metres long, 8 metres wide, carries four masts, and can accommodate up to 100 visitors at a time during public visits.”

The impressive 28-metre historic vessel will be greeted by a ceremonial flotilla of local boats and the crew of the Baltimore RNLI Lifeboat as she makes her way into the harbour before berthing on Baltimore’s North Pier. The arrival promises to be a spectacular maritime occasion and a fitting welcome to one of the world’s most recognisable historic ships. The vessel measures over 93 feet in length, carries four masts, and can welcome thousands of visitors during a port stay.

The ship will remain in Baltimore and be open to the public from 10-14 June, offering visitors a unique opportunity to step aboard and experience life on a 15th-century ocean-going vessel. Guests will be able to explore multiple decks, discover the story of Columbus’ famous voyage, and learn about the maritime history that helped shape the modern world.

The visit has been arranged as a curtain-raiser to the Baltimore Pirate Festival, which takes place from 19-21 June 2026. The festival celebrates Baltimore’s rich maritime heritage, its historic links with piracy and privateering, and remembers the dramatic events of the Sack of Baltimore in 1631, when Barbary pirates raided the village and carried more than 100 residents into captivity.

Festival Chairperson Stuart Musgrave said: “The arrival of the Nao Santa María is a truly historic occasion for Baltimore and for West Cork. This is one of the most famous ships in maritime history and seeing her sail into Baltimore Harbour will be an unforgettable sight. The visit perfectly complements the Baltimore Pirate Festival and helps bring our maritime history to life for visitors of all ages through three days of family entertainment, music, storytelling, and community events.”

The Baltimore Pirate Festival has become one of Ireland’s most unique family festivals and will once again feature a pirate parade, live music, treasure hunt, children’s entertainment, pirate games, historical walk and talk, market stalls, boat events, and plenty of pirate-themed fun throughout the village.

The arrival of the Nao Santa María is expected to attract visitors from across Ireland and beyond, with local businesses and community groups planning a range of complementary events throughout the ship’s stay and the Pirate Festival. As part of the celebrations, The Algiers gastro pub will host a special ticketed maritime-themed drinks reception aboard the Nao Santa María on Thursday, 11 June. Further details and ticket information will be announced in the coming days via The Algiers and Baltimore Pirate Festival social media channels.

The Nao Santa María is operated by the Nao Victoria Foundation, an internationally renowned organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting maritime history. Since her launch, the vessel has visited ports throughout Europe and North America, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors and generating significant international media interest.

Organisers are encouraging residents and visiting boat owners to take part in the welcoming flotilla on 9 June and help create a memorable maritime spectacle as the ship arrives in Baltimore Harbour.

Further details regarding visitor opening times, ticketing, and the arrival flotilla will be announced in the coming days.

Event Summary

Nao Santa María Arrival: Tuesday 9 June 2026

Welcome Flotilla & RNLI Escort: Baltimore Harbour

Berth Location: North Pier, Baltimore

Open to Public: 10–14 June 2026

The Algiers Ticketed Maritime Reception aboard the Nao Santa María: Thursday, 11 June 2026

Departure: 15 June 2026

Baltimore Pirate Festival: 19–21 June 2026



About Baltimore Pirate Festival

Baltimore Pirate Festival returns to West Cork from 19–21 June 2026, celebrating the remarkable story of the 1631 Sack of Baltimore, when Barbary Corsairs raided the village and carried over 100 people into slavery in North Africa. Set against the spectacular backdrop of Roaringwater Bay on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, this unique family festival transforms Baltimore into a pirate village for three days of adventure, storytelling and entertainment. The festival will feature a pirate parade, live music, family entertainment, a treasure hunt, maritime activities and historical events across the village.



The celebrations are preceded by the visit of the replica tall ship Nao Santa María from 10–14 June, creating two weeks of maritime excitement on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way. The festival attracts visitors of all ages and combines history, heritage, and family fun in one of Ireland’s most picturesque coastal villages.



Follow @baltimorepiratefestival on Instagram for news and updates.