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8th June, 2026

Summer Music Performances Return to Five West Cork Towns

8 June 2026
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has officially launched the first in a series of summer music performances that will take place across West Cork this June, July and August. The Special Music Event Scheme provides funding for voluntary music groups to organise and perform up to four music events in their local towns.

Now in its ninth year, the scheme kicked off on Friday, 5th June with a concert by Clonakilty Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann. The group will return to perform on Kent Street later in June will perform on Spiller’s Lane twice in August.

In Kinsale, events begin on Sunday, 21st June, with Ballinspittle Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann performing in Jim Edwards Square at 3pm. They are scheduled to return for additional performances later in June and in August.

Cllr. Caroline Cronin, Chair of the West Cork Municipal District, officially launched the Cork County Council’s Special Music Event Scheme 2026 at the Alley Garden, O’Donovan’s Hotel, Clonakilty pictured with Maighreád Ní Lochlainn and Niall O’Mahony, members of Comhaltas Chloch na gCoillte, Clonakilty. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Skibbereen’s programme starts on Saturday, 20th June, with St. Fachtna’s Silver Band performing on the Bridge from 1.30pm. The band will return on 18th July, while Skibbereen Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will also perform there in July and August.

Meanwhile, Bandon will host events from Saturday, 27th June to Friday, 28th August, featuring Bandon Concert Band and Baile Núis Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann. In Dunmanway, Dunmanway Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will present four performances in Sam Maguire Plaza.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said, “It is very encouraging to see this initiative return, supporting tourism while highlighting the strong musical tradition of West Cork. What makes these events truly stand out is their local spirit, with community groups leading performances that feature traditional musicians as well as concert, silver, and brass bands. A total of 20 performances will take place over the summer, all free for the public to enjoy. I would warmly encourage people to come along, take in the music, and make the most of the welcoming atmosphere and unique character of our West Cork towns.”

For more information about the Special Music Event Scheme series of concerts in West Cork, visit www.corkcoco.ie.

Full list of events

Date Music Group Event Location Time
21/06/2026 Ballinspittle Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Jim Edwards Square, Kinsale 3.00pm – 4.30pm
28/06/2026 Ballinspittle Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Jim Edwards Square, Kinsale 3.00pm – 4.30pm
23/08/2026 Ballinspittle Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Jim Edwards Square, Kinsale 3.00pm – 4.30pm
30/08/2026 Ballinspittle Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Jim Edwards Square, Kinsale 3.00pm – 4.30pm
27/06/2026 Bandon Concert Band Ballymodan Place, Bandon 11.00am – 12.30pm
28/08/2026 Bandon Concert Band Bridge Place, Bandon 7.30pm – 9.00pm
11/07/2026 Baile Núis Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Ballymodan Place, Bandon 11.00am – 12.30pm
15/08/2026 Baile Núis Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Ballymodan Place, Bandon 11.00am – 12.30pm
05/06/2026 Clonakilty Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Michael Collins Mural, Kent Street,
Clonakilty		 7.00pm – 8.30pm
19/06/2026 Clonakilty Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Michael Collins Mural, Kent Street,
Clonakilty		 7.00pm – 8.30pm
22/08/2026 Clonakilty Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Spiller’s Lane, Clonakilty 4.00pm – 5.30pm
29/08/2026 Clonakilty Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Spiller’s Lane, Clonakilty 4.00pm – 5.30pm
18/06/2026 Dunmanway Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Sam Maguire Plaza, Dunmanway 11.00am – 12.30pm
25/06/2026 Dunmanway Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Sam Maguire Plaza, Dunmanway 11.00am – 12.30pm
09/07/2026 Dunmanway Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Sam Maguire Plaza, Dunmanway 11.00am – 12.30pm
30/07/2026 Dunmanway Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Sam Maguire Plaza, Dunmanway 11.00am – 12.30pm
04/07/2026 Skibbereen Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann The Bridge, Skibbereen 12.00pm– 1.30pm
01/08/2026 Skibbereen Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann The Bridge, Skibbereen 12.00pm – 1.30pm
20/06/2026 St. Fachtna’s Silver Band The Bridge Plaza, Skibbereen 1.30pm – 3.00pm
18/07/2026 St. Fachtna’s Silver Band The Bridge Plaza, Skibbereen 1.30pm – 3.00pm
AREA: WEST CORK, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
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