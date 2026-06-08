Summer Music Performances Return to Five West Cork Towns

8 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has officially launched the first in a series of summer music performances that will take place across West Cork this June, July and August. The Special Music Event Scheme provides funding for voluntary music groups to organise and perform up to four music events in their local towns.

Now in its ninth year, the scheme kicked off on Friday, 5th June with a concert by Clonakilty Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann. The group will return to perform on Kent Street later in June will perform on Spiller’s Lane twice in August.

In Kinsale, events begin on Sunday, 21st June, with Ballinspittle Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann performing in Jim Edwards Square at 3pm. They are scheduled to return for additional performances later in June and in August.

Skibbereen’s programme starts on Saturday, 20th June, with St. Fachtna’s Silver Band performing on the Bridge from 1.30pm. The band will return on 18th July, while Skibbereen Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will also perform there in July and August.

Meanwhile, Bandon will host events from Saturday, 27th June to Friday, 28th August, featuring Bandon Concert Band and Baile Núis Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann. In Dunmanway, Dunmanway Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will present four performances in Sam Maguire Plaza.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said, “It is very encouraging to see this initiative return, supporting tourism while highlighting the strong musical tradition of West Cork. What makes these events truly stand out is their local spirit, with community groups leading performances that feature traditional musicians as well as concert, silver, and brass bands. A total of 20 performances will take place over the summer, all free for the public to enjoy. I would warmly encourage people to come along, take in the music, and make the most of the welcoming atmosphere and unique character of our West Cork towns.”

For more information about the Special Music Event Scheme series of concerts in West Cork, visit www.corkcoco.ie.

Full list of events