Keeping your Money safe in Skibbereen

23 April 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

A free public event offering advice on managing your money and avoiding fraud is taking place in the West Cork Hotel, Ilen Street, Skibbereen on Tuesday 29th April, from 10am to 12noon.

A number of financial institutions and budgeting advice services in Cork are coming together to host this free event for the public offering practical advice on money management, avoiding fraud and coping with financial emergencies.

The Money Advice and Budgeting Service, (MABS), and a number of other Cork organisations including AIB, the Adult Literacy for Life Strategy National Programme Office, Cork Education & Training Board (CETB), the Ludgate co-working hub and the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) will be on hand to provide free advice and support at the Managing and Keeping your Money Safe event.

Managing your money can be confusing, and this advice session will help you keep your money safe from fraud, budget, prepare for financial emergencies and show you the supports that are available to you locally.

Representatives from local organisations will be on hand with helpful hints and tips, as well as to answer any questions about money you have.

The event is open to all members of the public and you can register in advance by calling Maeve on 086 771 3066, or simply register on the morning at the event.

Speaking in advance of the event, Ursula Collins, Regional Manager of South Munster MABS said: We are proud to support initiatives like this to promote financial literacy in the local community as we believe it’s crucial to provide continuous education to people from all walks of life on the importance of money management – it is never too late to start. Keeping our money safe is a challenge for all of us. We’d encourage anyone interested to come along to this free event where you will have access to free money advice from a broad range of services in your area. Follow up appointments for one-to-one confidential advice can also be scheduled on the day.