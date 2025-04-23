Engineers Ireland President, Laura Burke to visit Cork

23 April 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Jim Leahy, Chair of Engineers Ireland Cork Region Committee will welcome Engineers Ireland President, Laura Burke, to the Annual Conferring of Titles and Awards at a ceremony which will take place on Monday, April 28th at The Rochestown Park Hotel. Ms Burke will deliver her Presidential Address and the overall question in her address is to ask what will be the legacy of this engineering generation – what are the lighthouses of the 21st century? Like a lighthouse, what beacon of hope can engineers give? Ms Burke says, “part of what makes a great engineer is imagination and innovation. People often think of engineers in a more traditional way and while there are lots of opportunities in those areas, there are also lots of opportunities in new areas. Anywhere there is a difficult problem to address you will find engineers at the centre of it. And when you consider some of the challenges faced by society, we need engineers now more than ever.”

Jim is very much looking forward to the event when he will look back on a busy and successful year in office where, to date, he has hosted CPD Series events and lectures on topics ranging from “What Engineers should know about Electric Vehicle Batteries” and “Sustainability in Practice” to “Irish Rail Upgrade Works in the Cork region.”

“This is a major event in our annual calendar. Not only do we have the opportunity to honour some of our fellow professionals, but we also provide a means of awarding awards to 3rd level students based in the Cork area. And it’s a great opportunity to meet with our President, Laura Burke” says Jim.

Jim Leahy will complete a successful year at the AGM of Cork Region Engineers Ireland Cork Region Committee on Tuesday, May 6th and hand over to the incoming Chair, Denise McCarthy.