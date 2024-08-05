Cork City footpaths “in dire need of repair and restoration” warns Cllr

5 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Status of City’s footpaths in dire need of repair and restoration – Audit would give clear, objective picture of scale and cost of repairs needed

Cork City Cllr for the South East Ward Peter Horgan has launched a public petition seeking an audit of Cork city and suburbs footpaths and crossings, which he hopes would paint a clearer picture on the dangerous status of footpaths right around the city

Cllr Horgan said

“We’ve been knocked back on this request a few times pre the local elections, but there is a mandate now for footpath and crossing. Repairs to take place. Basic transport is walking but so many people, be they young, old, require wheelchairs or are pushing buggies, find that the footpaths in cork are simply crumbling away. The City Council has indicated they could not fund an audit and the Minister for Transport has said he will not fund one either. This impacts Blackrock, Douglas, Beaumont, Ballinlough, Ballintemple, Togher, Mahon, Maryborough, Rochestown and the city centre itself and all across the Northside too.

“It’s simply not good enough that funding cannot be allocated to conduct an independent audit so we have a clear, objective picture on the scale and cost of the repairs needed. It’s another example of the hands off approach to Cork and it should not be tolerated. We need to know exactly what’s required and cannot wait for the piecemeal currently underway.”

“Its now time to show the extent of the need for such an audit. The people of Cork need to know what it is gonna to take to fix it.”



The petition is at https://www.change.org/p/support-an-accessibility-audit-for-cork-city-suburbs