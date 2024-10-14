The Imperial Hotel is the place to be for the Guinness Cork Jazz Weekend

14 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Imperial Hotel has their own exciting live musical lineup which includes 24 live music performances and DJ til late sessions over the weekend.

Cork’s most historic hotel is superbly located for anyone heading to headline jazz acts and with an exciting live music lineup of their own there is no better place to stay and soak up the unrivalled atmosphere of Cork’s Jazz Weekend this October.

The Imperial Hotel, situated in the heart of Cork City is the perfect base to explore everything the Rebel City has to offer this Autumn, including the renowned Guinness Cork Jazz Festival which runs from 24-28 October. Located on Cork’s bustling South Mall, the historic hotel is within easy walking distance of the main shopping and dining streets as well as iconic attractions like the English Market and headline jazz venues including the Cork Opera House, the Everyman Theatre, Cork City Hall, Kino and Cyprus Avenue.

In addition to being superbly located, the hotel is also a key venue for jazz. It’s bar and restaurant is hosting their own electrifying mix of FREE performances over the October bank holiday weekend, with big brass bands and local and national jazz legends, making it a fun destination for swinging tunes, lively jazz ensembles, and late-night DJ sets.

The Imperial will have two venues in full swing throughout the festival weekend – their swanky restaurant and timeless bar so you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to atmosphere and music. Each day concludes with late-night DJ sessions, ensuring the hotel will be buzzing from lunch through to the early hours. Whether staying at the hotel for just popping in for drinks there’s a performance for every taste.

On Friday October 25th the music strikes up in the restaurant from 1pm-3pm with the Emily Donoghue Duo performing, then Code of Behaviour strikes up from 4pm- 5.30pm, The Swing Cats from 6pm-8pm and The Off Beats from 8.30pm-10pm, then Groovi takes it home from 11pm until late. Meanwhile in the Bar firm favourites the Roaring Forties are live from 3pm-5pm, The Tomcats take up the beat from 6pm-8pm,before Ladies Who Lunch take to the stage from 9pm-11pm, a DJ set from 11.30pm -late will keep feet tapping until the small hours.

On Saturday October 26th things get lively earlier in the day with the Emily Donoghue Duo from 12pm-2pm in the restaurant, followed by The Off Beats from 3pm-5pm, The Songstress Quartet pop up from 5.30pm-8pm, there’s another chance to catch Code of Behaviour from 8.30pm-10 pm before Swing Bandits play 11pm-late. Over in the Imperial’s atmospheric bar you’ll also catch The Roaring Forties from 3pm-5pm, The Tom Cats from 6pm-8pm and Ladies Who Lunch from 9pm-11pm before the DJ kicks in from 11.30pm-late

Finally on Sunday October 27th in the Restaurant Emily Donoghue Duo from 12pm-3pm, The Off Beats from 3pm-5pm, The Swing Cats from 6pm-8pm, Code of Behaviour from 9pm-10.30pm, Bobby Mac Band keeping things jazzy from 11pm-late. Across the lobby in the bar you’ll have one final chance to catch performances from The Roaring Forties from 3pm-5pm, The Tomcats from 6pm-8pm and Ladies Who Lunch from 9pm-11pm before the musical celebration at The Imperial Hotel draws to a close with a DJ set from 11.30pm until late.

The Imperial Hotel, renowned for its luxury and heritage is centrally located in Cork City, making it an ideal base for exploring the various jazz venues spread across the city. Whether you’re a jazz aficionado or just in for the vibes, the Imperial’s Jazz Weekend musical lineup promises unforgettable melodies, great food and drinks, all in the elegant surroundings of this elegant hotel, where many famous guests and figures from history have stayed. Prices for a 2 night stay on the October Bank Holiday weekend for 2 people sharing including breakfast start from €295 per person.

For more information or to make a booking email reservations@imperialhotelcork.ie call 021427404040 www.imperialhotelcork.com (Always book direct for the best rates!)