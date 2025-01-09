JOBS: Home Instead Caregivers

9 January 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Home care services business, Home Instead, is seeking applications from dedicated, compassionate people across Cork who want to make a meaningful difference in the lives of older people who need support to help them live safe and well at home and in their community.

The organisation is aiming to increase the number of professional CAREGivers in Cork and bring its renowned relationship-based approach to care to more people than ever in 2025.

Valuing individuality

Home Instead CAREGivers provide a vital service to a wide variety of people in Cork and help them to continue to live independent lives in their own community. The organisation is encouraging applications from people from all walks of life who are as individual as their clients.

“We are lucky to have people from 68 different countries working as CAREGivers up and down the country, and we value each and every one of their unique experiences and needs,” Deirdre Murray, Managing Director at Home Instead Cork South, said.

“We encourage people to share what makes them who they are and bring those characteristics and life learnings to their role as CAREGivers, and we are proud to celebrate the individuality of every single one of our staff in Cork,” Tanya Morrissey, General Manager at Home Instead Cork North, continued.

“We also recognise that each CAREGiver has distinct needs and circumstances, and that is why we offer flexible schedules that enable them to fit their valuable work around their lives,” Deirdre added.

Further to flexible schedules and competitive rates of pay, Home Instead CAREGivers receive a range of benefits that help them provide the highest quality of care possible. CAREGivers undergo best-in-class training, receive dedicated office support and have clear opportunities and encouragement to progress in their careers.

Caring for the local community

Home Instead CAREGivers deliver a range of non-medical care services, from companionship and connection to specialised dementia and palliative care, to older people in Cork. Further to keeping them safe and well while living independent lives at home, the support CAREGivers provide can also facilitate early hospital discharge and, in some instances, prevent people from being hospitalised in the first place.

“Social interaction and companionship are crucial to maintaining good mental health and helping to prevent cognitive decline, particularly in older people,” Tanya said. “Working as a Home Instead CAREGiver is a rewarding and meaningful career that provides a vital service to those older adults who need it most, particularly during the winter months,” Deirdre concluded.

People interested in exploring a career in care are encouraged to get in touch with their local Home Instead office by calling Home Instead Cork North on (021) 430 7907 or Home Instead Cork South on (021) 500 2190 or visit https://www.homeinstead.ie/ career-options