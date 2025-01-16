Ballymaloe House Hotel to pop up at the 5-star Castlemartyr Resort for a one night only dining experience

16 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

For one exclusive evening, Castlemartyr Resort’s Executive Chef, Kevin Burke will welcome Executive Head Chef Dervilla O’Flynn from the renowned Ballymaloe House Hotel, who will produce a delectable dining experience in a truly magical setting.

On Thursday, 6th February in the elegant and serene setting of the 5-star hotel’s Canopy Restaurant, this gastronomic experience will see both chefs combine their unique culinary flair into the creation of a truly memorable one-off menu.

Chef Dervilla O’Flynn, celebrated for her farm-to-table philosophy and her commitment to showcasing the freshest locally sourced ingredients will bring Ballymaloe’s rich culinary heritage to the evening with Chef Kevin Burke, whose passion for honest, seasonal cuisine is deeply inspired by his Cork roots. Together, they will present a menu that honours the simplicity and richness of Irish cuisine, featuring seasonal delights and beloved Ballymaloe classics such as the iconic starter buffet and celebrated dessert trolley.

Tickets are priced at €100 per person, with an optional wine pairing priced at €60 per person carefully curated by Castlemartyr Resort’s Sommelier, Sandra Biret-Crowley. Spaces are limited for this special event and booking is recommended.

For those seeking to make the night even more memorable, Castlemartyr Resort offers an indulgent overnight package. Guests can enjoy luxurious accommodation, the gorgeous dinner for two and a full Irish breakfast the following morning, starting at €380 per room per night.

For more information or to make a reservation, please phone 021 421 9000 or email reservations@castlemartyrresort.ie.