Cork City Marathon Podcast

3 February 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Five extraordinary runners will lead the way, sharing their personal journeys of triumphs, challenges, and preparation for the 2025 Cork City Marathon.

The Cork City Marathon has joined forces with the influential athletics podcast and blog, The Runners Diary, to launch the Marathon Leaders Program for 2025. This inspiring new initiative showcases the journeys of five relatable runners, who will share their training experiences and personal stories as they prepare to take on the Cork City Marathon and Half Marathon on June 2nd, 2025.

Designed to motivate and connect with runners of all levels, the Marathon Leaders Program brings together ordinary runners from across Ireland who each have a personal reason to take on the marathon challenge: from an active mature runner, a women using running to maintain her mental health, a busy working parent juggling family and time commitments, and a married couple with kids motivating each other! Each of the leaders will provide insight into their preparation for the big day, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the trials, triumphs, and dedication it takes simply to get to the starting line on race day. They showcase the weekly preparation that goes towards getting to the ultimate goal of the finish line and achieving whatever goals they as individuals have set out, be it a podium finish, a personal best or simply completing the race.

In December 2024, a call went out across the social media channels of The Runners Diary Podcast and Cork City Marathon, inviting runners to share why they wanted to become a Marathon Leader. Aspiring participants were asked to submit videos introducing themselves and explaining their motivation to take part. The response was overwhelming, with incredible stories pouring in from all corners of the country. Ultimately, five runners were selected for their inspiring perspectives, passion for running, and ability to motivate others. In return for their openness in sharing their training journey the leaders will receive support from select marathon partners. Guiding the leaders on their journey will be experienced running Coaches Kieran McKeown and Ken Nason. Strength and conditioning coach Patrick Carroll will offer personal training support and a free subscription to his Running Buddy App which will allow the leaders to have a Strength and Conditioning coach in their pocket and demonstrating the benefits of the service for anyone who might be interested in the service. Precision Fuel & Hydration will also join the leaders on their journey to help with race fueling strategies.

Meet the Cork City Marathon Leaders:

Padraig O’Caoimh .@liskillealife will be tackling the Full Marathon: A proud Cork native, Padraig embraces an active lifestyle and a passion for running that reflects the heart and energy of his home county

Husband and wife Angeline @angelinemurphydesign & Feargal Murphy @murchu_movement.will also undertake the Full Marathon: Angeline, from County Down, and Feargal, originally from Fermanagh, are running as a team to inspire others with their shared determination and support for one another. Angeline’s experience of having run marathons before having 3 children and returning to that endeavour years later is sure to be relatable to other parents.

Eoin O’Connor from Waterford who is signed up for the Half Marathon juggles family life and his love of running. Known on Instagram as @the.running.dad, he proves that you can balance work, young children and and other obligations while chasing your goals.

Aisling Ryan @aisling_r (Half Marathon): Originally from Tipperary and now living in Switzerland, Aisling overcame personal struggles with an eating disorder and found a passion for running. She’ll be showcasing how running can boost your mental health. Aishling’s story will undoubtedly inspire others.

Throughout the months leading up to race day, the Marathon Leaders will document their training, share tips, and offer candid glimpses into their preparation on social media and through panel discussions with The Runners Diary Podcast. Their stories are sure to resonate with many people who are considering taking on a new challenge or running again after a break.

The Marathon Leaders Program isn’t just about running—it’s about community, resilience, and the transformative power of setting and achieving goals. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner, a weekend jogger, or someone just starting out, the leaders hope to inspire you to lace up your shoes and join one of Cork’s best sporting events.

Tickets are selling fast for the Cork City Marathon with 75% of full marathon tickets already sold and with tickets for the half marathon and the 10km expected to sell out in record time.

For updates, training inspiration, and all things Cork City Marathon see www.corkcitymarathon.ie or follow on social @corkcitymarathon. You can follow the Marathon Leaders progress by tuning in to The Runners Diary Podcast and socials @the_runnersdiary_podcast where regular video updates will be uploaded.