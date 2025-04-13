TD Urges Businesses to Avail of Energy Efficiency Grant through the Local Enterprise Offices

13 April 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’ Shea is urging all eligible businesses to make contact with their Local Enterprise Office (LEO) to avail of the every important Energy Efficiency Grant.

The Energy Efficiency Grant (EEG) can fund practical measures to help a business reduce their long-term energy costs including upgrading to LED lighting, replacing and installing heat pumps, and upgrading of refrigeration units, ovens, and dishwashers. The EEG can also fund heat recovery and smart energy controls among other items.

The EEG is available through your Local Enterprise Office (LEO). The LEO’s provide an extremely important role at local level as part of a supportive ecosystem. They provide services directly to small businesses, promote entrepreneurship, and contribute to the growth of jobs in the locality.

Encouraging take up on the EEG, Deputy O’ Shea said “I would strongly encourage anyone who is interested in starting or growing their own business to contact their local LEO who can advise them on what assistance is available, tailored to their specific needs. Government made a number of improvements to the EEG last July. The grant now offers 75% of project costs up to a maximum amount of €10,000. Additionally, the EEG is now open to all small businesses with up to 50 employees.

The EEG provides supports to companies to reduce their carbon emissions and overall energy costs by accelerating the adoption of low carbon technologies or processes identified through a Green for Business, Green Start or SEAI Energy Audit. Full info on the EEG is available here: Energy Efficiency Grant – Local Enterprise Office – CorkNorthandWest