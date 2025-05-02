Commemorative Events to Mark the 110th Anniversary of the Lusitania Sinking

2 May 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

When: Wednesday, 7th May 2025

Where: The Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower

The Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Towerwill host a special day of commemorations on Wednesday, 7th May 2025, to mark the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the RMS Lusitania.

At 2pm, a public commemoration ceremony will take place at the Lusitania Memorial Garden at the Old Head of Kinsale. The event will feature contributions from Deputy County Mayor Cllr Alan Coleman and Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan, alongside guest speakers Patrick Slavin, grandson of Lusitania survivor Owen Slavin, and Michael O’Hare, who was involved in the 1965 recovery of a Lusitania lifeboat davit.

Later that evening, at 6pm, annual commemoration prayers will be held at St. Multose Cemetery, Kinsale. This ceremony will include the blessing of two new Lusitania memorial plaques, for crew members George Cranston and Richard Chamberlain, followed by a talk in St Multose Church by Kinsale History Society.

These events are open to the public and all are welcome to attend. For further information, please contact info@oldheadofkinsale.com or 021 419 1285