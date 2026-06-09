Nun who founded Cork homeless charity is now oldest person in Ireland

9 June 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Inaugural Cork Person of the Year Sister Colette Hickey Becomes Ireland’s Oldest Living Person

The inaugural Cork Person of the Year, Sister Colette Hickey, has become Ireland’s oldest living person at the age of 108.

Sr. Colette, who joined the Good Shepherd Sisters over 90 years ago at the age of 17, was named the very first Cork Person of the Year in 1993 in recognition of her founding and running of Edel House and her track record of providing immense charitable contributions across Cork city and county.

Since 1972, Edel House has been providing emergency accommodation for women and children, some of whom were in abusive home situations, offering a range of supports to assist residents to move on and rebuild their lives.

Speaking on Sr. Colette’s achievement, Manus O’Callaghan, Cork Person of the Year Organiser, said: “Cork Person of the Year extends its sincere congratulations to Sr. Colette Hickey on the incredible achievement of becoming Ireland’s oldest living person and wishes to once again acknowledge the invaluable contributions she has made to the lives of so many people throughout her long life.

“Since first meeting Sr. Colette at that inaugural Cork Person of the Year Annual Gala Awards Lunch, I’ve seen first-hand her immense drive and compassion to help others. I told her on the day of the Awards, by way of small talk, to let me know if she ever needed any help with anything. Not shy to take me up on my offer, I shortly received a phone call from her and ended up spending several enjoyable decades on the Edel House Committee.

“I’ll always remember when she told me that ‘God must have forgotten me, he’s not called me home’. I know I speak for all of the people of Cork when I say that God has enough saints in heaven… we need some of our down here!”, he said.

Looking back on that inaugural Cork Person of the Year Annual Gala Awards Lunch, Mr. O’Callaghan said: “Sr. Colette’s award was particularly special in the history of Cork Person of the Year for another reason. It was presented by then-Taoiseach Albert Reynolds, who had travelled directly from London after signing the Downing Street Agreement with John Major, which led to the landmark Good Friday Agreement a short few years later”, he concluded.

Cork Person of the Year has continued to celebrate Cork’s civic, cultural, and sporting heroes since its first edition in 1993. Next year’s Annual Gala Awards Lunch is set to take place on January 29th, 2027 at The Metropole Hotel, where the 34th Cork Person of the Year will be crowned.