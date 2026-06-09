Sod Turning Ceremont at Dunkettle, near Glanmire

9 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Yesterday, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited The O’Flynn Group’s Dunkettle housing scheme which officially launched in late April of this year and has already sold out its first release of new homes. The first release comprised a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bed terraced and semi-detached homes.

Phase 1 of The Dunkettle development currently has planning permission for 550 residential homes, a creche and a neighbourhood centre, all designed to meet the diverse housing needs of the community. The O’Flynn Group has drawn up an overall masterplan for the entire site and will lodge a planning application shortly for the second phase of the development to provide an additional 540 units, giving a total of 1,090 units together with a neighbourhood centre and creche which is surrounded by 30 acres of mature woodland. The first houses in this development will be occupied by early 2027.

The development will provide much-needed housing on the Dunkettle lands which have long been identified as a crucial area for the provision of new housing in Cork. A key highlight of the masterplan is the inclusion of extensive community open space, designed to promote social interaction and well-being among residents.

In addition, there will be a separate planning application on Dunkettle house and grounds with a proposal to refurbish the house itself, as well as the walled garden and surrounding area to provide a mix of retail, artisan food, restaurant and other ancillary retail uses as well as further landscaping of the 26 acres of parkland fronting Dunkettle House.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I am delighted to mark this significant milestone with the turning of the sod for the hugely ambitious Dunkettle development. The delivery of new homes is a clear priority for government and this development will provide a substantial number of houses for Cork City. I want to thank Cork City Council and the O’Flynn Group for their dedication to this project and I look forward to seeing the first residents occupying their new homes next year.”

Michael O’Flynn, Chairman and Chief Executive of The O’Flynn Group commented “We are delighted to have An Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Dunkettle today for an official sod turning of phase 1. This development is a key residential site to provide much needed housing to Cork city and surrounding areas. We anticipate that when the application for phase two has been submitted the overall scheme will provide in excess of 1,000 residential units as well as a range of commercial, retail and childcare offerings. Sites like Dunkettle are of key strategic importance to ensure that Cork continues to deliver on ambitious housing targets. This has been achieved through detailed collaboration between all key stake holders in particular with Cork City Council. We look forward to delivering quality homes and creating a vibrant community in Dunkettle over the coming years”.