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9th June, 2026

Official opening of Mercy Cancer Care Centre “Brí House” in Cork city

9 June 2026
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has officially opened the Mercy Cancer Care Centre at “Brí House” in Cork city, in recent days. Below he is pictured alongside Eoin Tobin, Chair of the Board of the Mercy Foundation, and Rachel Stevenson, CEO of the Mercy Foundation. The Mercy Cancer Care Centre offers a supportive environment for Mercy University Hospital patients who have received a cancer diagnosis and is the base for the Mercy University Hospital psycho-oncology service.

Pictured: Rachel Stevenson (CEO of the Mercy Foundation). Taoiseach Micheál Martin amd Eoin Tobin (Chair of the Board of the Mercy Foundation)
Photo: Colm Lougheed

Pictured: Rachel Stevenson (CEO of the Mercy Foundation). Taoiseach Micheál Martin amd Eoin Tobin (Chair of the Board of the Mercy Foundation)
Photo: Colm Lougheed

AREA: CORK CITY, HEALTH, NEWS
Sod Turning Ceremont at Dunkettle, near Glanmire
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