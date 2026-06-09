Official opening of Mercy Cancer Care Centre “Brí House” in Cork city

9 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has officially opened the Mercy Cancer Care Centre at “Brí House” in Cork city, in recent days. Below he is pictured alongside Eoin Tobin, Chair of the Board of the Mercy Foundation, and Rachel Stevenson, CEO of the Mercy Foundation. The Mercy Cancer Care Centre offers a supportive environment for Mercy University Hospital patients who have received a cancer diagnosis and is the base for the Mercy University Hospital psycho-oncology service.