Upgrade works at Our Lady Crowned Credit Union Mayfield
13 July 2026
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie
News in photos
At the signing of contracts for the commencement of upgrade works at Our Lady Crowned Credit Union Mayfield to bring the building up to modern standards and enhance sustainablity were in front Maura Sheehan, (chairperson) Loretto Dennehy-McCarthy (CEO) and Kieran Ryan (vice chairperson) in back Darren Gaine (HG Construction), Theunis Pretorius (MCOR Consultants), David Deady (Deady Gahon Architects), Paul Scannell (Deady Gahon Architects) and Michael McCarhty (MCOR Consultants). Photo: Billy macGill.
Looking over the plans for the commencement of upgrade works at Our Lady Crowned Credit Union Mayfield to bring the building up to modern standards and enhance sustainablity were Maura Sheehan, (chairperson) Loretto Dennehy-McCarthy (CEO) and Kieran Ryan (vice chairperson) Looking over plans with Darren Gaine (HG Construction), Theunis Pretorius (MCOR Consultants), David Deady (Deady Gahon Architects), Paul Scannell (Deady Gahon Architects), Derek O Sullivan (HG Construction) and Michael McCarhty (MCOR Consultants). Photo: Billy macGill.