M&S Farm to Foodhall Returns with Co. Cork Angus Beef Farmers

13 July 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

M&S Food is proud to announce the latest chapter of its Farm to Foodhall campaign, celebrating the exceptional Irish farmers and producers behind some of the products found in M&S Foodhalls nationwide. This year’s campaign shines a spotlight on Co Cork beef farmers Pat and Declan Mullins, whose family farm supplies M&S Select Irish Angus beef. The family combines generations of farming knowledge with a commitment to producing premium Irish beef while maintaining high standards of animal welfare.

M&S Food Ambassador Mark Moriarty meets Pat and Declan Mullins from the Co. Cork farm, where the family has been producing premium quality Irish Angus beef for three generations. Viewers gain an insight into the farming operation, including their grass-fed cattle, the expertise passed down through the family, and the high standards maintained across the farm. It captures the blend of tradition and innovation on the farm, where decades of expertise are complemented by Declan’s use of technology.

The Mullins family’s Angus cattle spend much of their lives outdoors in the rich grasslands of Co. Cork, where a strong focus on animal care and responsible farming practices helps deliver the premium Irish Angus beef supplied to M&S. The campaign also highlights M&S’s commitment to 100% traceability, giving customers confidence that every cut of beef can be traced back to both the farm and the individual animal it came from.

Commenting on the campaign, Laura Harper, Trading Director for M&S Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “Our Farm to Foodhall campaign celebrates the incredible farmers and producers who help bring trusted quality food to our customers every day. Pat and Declan’s story is a fantastic example of the passion, expertise and dedication that exists across Irish farming, and we’re delighted to showcase the care that goes into producing our M&S Select Irish Angus beef.”

M&S Food Ambassador Mark Moriarty added: “It was a pleasure to visit Pat and Declan and see firsthand the work that goes into producing such high quality Irish beef. The pride they take in their animals, the knowledge that has been passed down through generations, and their commitment to producing exceptional Irish beef is remarkably impressive. It’s great to be able to share their story and help customers better understand where their food comes from.”

The latest Farm to Foodhall campaign will air across television, digital and social channels throughout the summer, bringing customers behind the scenes of Irish farms, highlighting the care, expertise and commitment that go into producing quality food.