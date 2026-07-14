Tickets go on sale for Kinsale Budget Breakfast Briefing October 2026

14 July 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Minister for Public Expenditure to speak at Kinsale

When: Friday, 9 October 2026 8.00 a.m.

Where: Kinsale Hotel & Spa

Tickets: www.KinsaleLionsOnline.com

Founded by Cormac Fitzgerald FCPA FCA, Managing Director of Fitzgerald & Partners Chartered Accountants and current President of Kinsale & District Lions Club, the Kinsale Budget Breakfast Briefing has become a flagship annual gathering where business, accountancy, economics and public policy come together to inform, inspire and connect. Presented in collaboration with Chartered Accountants Ireland and Chartered Accountants Ireland Cork Society, this prestigious sell out annual event is held in support of Kinsale & District Lions Club, with proceeds helping to fund the Club’s ongoing community and humanitarian initiatives which recently received a Lions Club International Club Excellence award for.

Recognised for its high-calibre speakers, professional organisation and outstanding networking opportunities, the Budget Breakfast Briefing attracts business owners, entrepreneurs, SMEs, company directors, chartered accountants, finance professionals, policymakers and senior executives from across Cork and beyond with all local community groups and organisations attending including business and economic students from Kinsale Community School.

Budget 2027 & Ireland’s Economic Outlook

This year’s programme features an exceptional line-up of speakers, including:

Jack Chambers TD

Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation

Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation Jim Power

Leading Economist and Podcaster

Leading Economist and Podcaster Crona Clohisey – Director Chartered Accountants Ireland

Together, they will provide expert analysis of Budget 2027, examine the Government’s policy priorities, and explore Ireland’s economic outlook, providing delegates with valuable insights into the opportunities and challenges facing businesses in the year ahead.

New for 2026 – Executive Fireside Chat

A major new feature of this year’s event is the introduction of the Executive Fireside Chat – Trusted Business Leadership.

Chaired by Chartered Accountant Cormac Fitzgerald FCPA FCA, the discussion will bring together:

Jack Chambers TD

Jim Power

Crona Clohissey FCA CTA

Director of Members & Advocacy, Chartered Accountants Ireland

Director of Members & Advocacy, Chartered Accountants Ireland Pat Lordan – former head of the Garda Economic Crime Bureau

Designed as an engaging executive conversation rather than a series of keynote presentations, the Fireside Chat will combine Government policy, independent economic analysis, and the trusted perspective of the accountancy profession. The discussion will explore the strategic issues shaping Irish business while providing delegates with practical insights, informed commentary, and thought-provoking conversation in an interactive setting on all this budget, business, economic related in an interactive engaging way.

Where Business Leaders Connect

More than a Budget briefing, this is one of the region’s premier business networking events kindly supported by all major companies, employers, business leaders and SMEs in Cork and Munster. It is an opportunity to meet business leaders, entrepreneurs, chartered accountants, finance professionals, advisers and policymakers, strengthen professional relationships and develop valuable new connections in a relaxed, professional environment. Whether attending individually, hosting clients at a corporate table or participating as a brand sponsor, delegates can expect an outstanding morning of leadership, learning, and networking. With previous events attracting capacity audiences, early booking is strongly recommended. It always sells out very quickly. All major brands were represented last year.

Supporting Our Community

By attending the Kinsale Budget Breakfast Briefing 2027, delegates are not only investing in their business knowledge and professional network but are also supporting the work of Kinsale & District Lions Club, enabling the Club to continue delivering vital community and humanitarian projects both locally and internationally which it has been serving the community for over 34 years.