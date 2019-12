Connect on Linked in

11 December 2019

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

A SECAD sponsored Gearing Up & Getting Ready Tourism Seminar took place recently in Midleton. On the same day there was the Ring of Cork AGM, followed by networking and tasty festive bites at the Jameson Distillery.

Guest speakers were Tanya Fitzgerald SECAD/Savour Food and Stephen Lynch, owner Coach House Coffee, Waterford Greenway.