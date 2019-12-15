CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Donoughmore family use lights to fundraise for Mercy Hospital Cancer Appeal

15 December 2019

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sarl Family from Donoughmore show their support for the Mercy Cancer Appeal

Tim Sarl and his family who live just outside Stuake Village in Donoughmore are lighting up their house in spectacular fashion this Christmas in aid of the Mercy Cancer Appeal.

The Sarl family are inviting people from near and far to witness the dazzling festive spectacle and to soak up the Christmas spirit, all in support of the Mercy Cancer Appeal.

Speaking about their Christmas lights display, Tim Sarl said, “We’ve always loved putting up Christmas lights and really spreading the festive cheer but this year is extra special as we’ve decided to go big in memory of my father Ted, who passed away four years ago in the Mercy University Hospital. We wanted to do something to remember dad as well as supporting the Mercy Foundation and we thought, what better way than through this special lights display.”

Tim continued, “When my father was ill, the care he received from the doctors and nurses in the Mercy University Hospital was amazing and we will be forever grateful. We’re delighted to be able to support the Mercy Cancer Appeal and we hope as many people as possible can come and see it for themselves.”

The lights will be turned on every day from 5pm – 10pm until the 5th of January 2020 and everyone is invited to come and see the lights and to make a donation to help raise funds for the Mercy Cancer Appeal.

Thanking the Sarl family for their support, Deirdre Finn, Campaigns & Community Manager at the Mercy University Hospital Foundation said, “Without the support from the Sarl family and many more families across the county of Cork and Munster, none of what we do would be possible. Funds raised have enabled the Mercy University Hospital Foundation to support advancements in research, diagnosis, treatment and care of patients at The Mercy University Hospital, the People’s Hospital. We promise to do our very best to provide you with a world class hospital, right on your doorstep, and this is only possible through the help of our supporters like the Sarl family and local communities.”

For those visiting, the Eircode is P32 XH36.