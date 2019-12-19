Don’t put Fats, oils, and greases (FOGs) into drains

By on Comments Off on Don’t put Fats, oils, and greases (FOGs) into drains

19 December 2019
By Bryan Smyth
bryan@TheCork.ie

Pictured in Cork City are Aisling Buckley, Irish Water, Regional Information Specialist, Elaine Doyle, Clean Coasts, Coastal Programmes Officer, along with Colm Ward, Irish Water, Regional Media Specialist.

Clean Coasts and Irish Water have launched their “Think Before You Pour” Christmas campaign to raise awareness of the damage caused by pouring fats, oils and greases from the roast turkey Christmas dinner down the kitchen sink.

Fats, oils and greases (FOGs) may seem like liquid when poured but once they reach the pipes they cool and can cause blockages in the sewer pipes in homes, businesses, the public sewer network, wastewater treatment plants and ultimately damage the environment. When FOGs combine with wipes and other sanitary items that shouldn’t be flushed down the toilet, fatbergs can form.

More than 6,000 sewer blockages this year
There have been more than 6,000 sewer blockages in the public sewer network so far this year caused by FOGs being poured down the sink and wipes and other inappropriate items being flushed down the toilet.

www.water.ie/thinkbeforeyoupour

Irish Water and Clean Coasts launch ÒThink Before You PourÓ Christmas campaign urging people not to pour fats, oils and greases down the kitchen sink.
Pictured in Cork City are Elaine Doyle, Clean Coasts, Coastal Programmes Officer, Aisling Buckley, Irish Water, Regional Information Specialist along with Colm Ward, Irish Water, Regional Media Specialist.
Irish Water and Clean Coasts launch ÒThink Before You PourÓ Christmas campaign urging people not to pour fats, oils and greases down the kitchen sink.
Pictured in Cork City are Aisling Buckley, Irish Water, Regional Information Specialist, Elaine Doyle, Clean Coasts, Coastal Programmes Officer, along with Colm Ward, Irish Water, Regional Media Specialist.
Irish Water and Clean Coasts launch ÒThink Before You PourÓ Christmas campaign urging people not to pour fats, oils and greases down the kitchen sink.
Pictured in Cork City are Elaine Doyle, Clean Coasts, Coastal Programmes Officer, Colm Ward, Irish Water, Regional Media Specialist, along with Aisling Buckley, Irish Water, Regional Information Specialist.

Don’t put Fats, oils, and greases (FOGs) into drains added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login