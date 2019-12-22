Network Cork hold Christmas Party at Hayfield Manor Hotel

By on Comments Off on Network Cork hold Christmas Party at Hayfield Manor Hotel

21 December 2019
By Bryan Smyth
bryan@TheCork.ie

Ia Melkadze, Claire Barillot, Sarah McCarthy, Jan Keller, Sinéad Morrissey, Kathy O’Dwyer. Career Training Internship at Network Cork Christmas party in the Hayfield Manor Hotel.
Pic Darragh Kane
Gillian Hennessy, Triskle Arts Centre and Jenny Murphy, Red Balloon at Network Cork Christmas party in the Hayfield Manor Hotel.
Pic Darragh Kane
Marion Courtney, Himalaya Yoga Valley Centre Cork, Donna Manion, Maldron Hotel South Mall and Maria Desmond, Enable Ireland at Network Cork Christmas party in the Hayfield Manor Hotel.
Pic Darragh Kane
Karen O’Brien, Heritage Wealth and Niamh Smith, Colbert Auctioneers at Network Cork Christmas party in the Hayfield Manor Hotel.
Pic Darragh Kane
Kim O’Mahony, This is Ethos and Lucy Pouilly, Lucie Al Portraits at Network Cork Christmas party in the Hayfield Manor Hotel.
Pic Darragh Kane
Ingrid Seim, Avenues Consultancy and Coaching and Louise Bunyan, SmartFox Digital at Network Cork Christmas party in the Hayfield Manor Hotel.
Pic Darragh Kane
The Network Cork Committee at Network Cork Christmas party in the Hayfield Manor Hotel.
Pic Darragh Kane

Network Cork hold Christmas Party at Hayfield Manor Hotel added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login