Mallow Relief Road moves a step closer

29 December 2019

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council in partnership with the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland has been investigating options for the alleviation of traffic congestion in Mallow Town Centre and its approach roads.

Earlier this month, a contract for the design preparation of the N72/N73 Relief Road for Mallow was signed by Cork County Council Divisional Manager James Fogarty with Barry Transportation Ltd. This signing marks the commencement of the concept and feasibility phase of the planning and design.

An Irish firm of engineering consultants specialising in the development of road infrastructure, Barry Transportation Ltd, have been appointed as Technical Advisors for the preparation of the design and associated environmental reports for the Scheme. The firm will provide all engineering, environmental, economic and appraisal services required to deliver the project through the planning and design phases.

Mr Fogarty at the signing commented,

“Cork County Council’s objectives in the proposed development of a Mallow Relief Road is to free up the town centre for local traffic, while facilitating a more efficient bypass route around the town. The Mallow Northern Relief Road is mentioned in strategic outcomes of the National Development Plan for enhancing regional accessibility. The development of this relief road is significant both in terms of delivering on quality of life for Mallow residents and in terms of delivering national policy at local level.”

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Christopher O Sullivan welcomed the news,

“This contract signing is an important step forward for the town. Mallow is well positioned but its sustainability and growth is impacted by traffic congestion in the town centre, the relief road will greatly enhance the potential of the town.”

