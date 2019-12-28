Cork’s FRS Recruitment named best online agency at National Recruitment Awards

28 December 2019

FRS Recruitment, who have offices in Cork, have been named ‘Best Online Agency’ at the prestigious National Recruitment Federation Awards 2019. They were singled out for their dynamic digital presence, which has been extensively revamped over the last year to deliver high quality customer experience and service.

FRS Recruitment’s Cork offices are located in the Fota Business Park in Carrigtohill.

The NRF Awards are regarded as ‘blue ribbon awards’ of the Irish recruitment industry, with the NRF being the representative body for all the recruitment agencies operating throughout Ireland. This year’s ceremony took place in the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin.

In their submission for the awards consideration, FRS Recruitment highlighted a range of key aspects to their digital strategy which set them apart from their competition. The key element was the focus on people, which has been the core focus behind their successful online presence.

Speaking about the award recognition, Teresa Tyler of FRS Recruitment Cork said, “We were greatly honoured to receive this award, which is testament to our team in Cork and around the rest of the country. A huge effort has been made by the various FRS Recruitment employees over the past year to enhance our digital presence. We wanted to ensure we had a top quality service that connected with jobseekers and made it simple for them to find great jobs and employment opportunities.

“Changing jobs is a major decision in anyone’s life and we wanted to emphasis the human dimension as much as possible. We wanted to tell the story of the candidate, giving them all the information they would need to make the choice that is choice that is right for them if they are considering applying for a new position. Our brand tagline is ‘We Work for You’ and that is the ethos behind everything we do in FRS Recruitment. It is thanks to our ability to bring that human touch to the online world that we received this award from the NRF,” Ms. Tyler concluded.

FRS Recruitment operates 10 offices around the country. The business is part of the FRS Network, a not for profit social enterprise co-operative which was established in 1980 and also encompasses FRS Farm Relief, FRS Fencing, FRS Training and Herdwatch.

