€18.75m capital grant for CIT will greatly enhance education in Cork – Burke

28 December 2019

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Senator Colm Burke has warmly welcomed the €18.75m capital grant for CIT, announced in recent weeks by the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh and the Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

Senator Colm Burke said: “Since Cork Institute of Technology first opened its doors in 1973, tens of thousands have passed through. It has greatly enhanced the educational offering of the city.

“I am delighted that this investment will go towards significant building upgrades and refurbishment for Cork IT’s Bishopstown campus, built in 1974.

“CIT has consistently been one of the top performing Institutes of Technology in the country. I would like to pay tribute to its staff, academic, administrative and facilities for safeguarding CIT’s place at the top tier of colleges in this country.

“I hope this significant capital investment will ensure that CIT continues to be a shining light in education for many years to come.”

Notes

The funding represents a key investment for Cork City and will further boost the role played by CIT, part of the Munster Technological University (MTU) consortium along with IT Tralee, as a driver of economic development in the southern region.

The refurbishment project is to be phased in over five years to minimise disruption to students and staff. It includes the replacement of windows, roof and building facade, as well as the upgrading of the mechanical and electrical services.

It will also allow for a number of sustainable technologies including a combined heat and power plant, solar photovoltaic system, LED Lighting and upgraded Building Management System.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

