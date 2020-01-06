2019 car registations down, but still…. 13,979 registered in Cork alone

6 January 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), recently issued the total new vehicle registrations statistics for 2019. Total new car registrations for 2019, finished at 117,100 6.8% down on 2018 (125,671).

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations in 2019 saw a marginal decrease of 0.4% (25,350) compared to 2018 (25,447). While New Heavy Commercial Vehicle registrations (HGV) saw an increase of 2.5% (2,654) in comparison to 2018 (2,590).

Imported Used Cars have reach record numbers for a second year. 113,926 used imports were registered an increase of 13.1% surpassing the total for 2018 (100,755).

3,444 new electric cars were registered in 2019 in comparison to 1,233 in 2018.

Other stats of note show a changing market place in 2019. Diesel accounted for 47%, Petrol 41%, Hybrid 9%, Electric 3%, and Plug-In Hybrid 1%. Diesel remains the most popular engine type, while hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid gained market share in 2019.

Manual transmissions (67%) continue to dominate with automatic transmissions (33%) gaining in popularity. Automatic transmissions saw a 22% increase in 2019 while manuals declined by 17%.

The hatchback is Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2019. While grey remains the top selling colour and has continued to keep that title for the past four years.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations figures Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said: 2019 was a disappointing year for new car sales in Ireland. This decline is in part is attributable to the record levels of used imports, which for a second consecutive year exceeded 100,000, having a dampening impact on new car sales. 2020 marks the start of the new 201 sales period with the Industry firmly focused on January and on the first quarter which is the key selling period. The new car market continues to be hugely competitive with generous incentives to buy a new car across all brands and all market segments. For consumers looking to change their car this year new or used, SIMI’s advice is to shop around and look to buy from your local dealer. They not only provide great value to the customer, but also support both employment and economic activity in their own communities.”

2019 Total New Vehicle Stats

• New car sales total to year end (2019) 117,100 v (2018) 125,671 +6.8%

• New Car sales total December (2019) 224 v (2018) 124 +57.7%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales to year end (2019) 25,350 v (2018) 25,447 -0.4%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales total December (2019) 173 v (2018) 223 -22.4%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales year to date (2019) 2,654 v (2018) 2,590 +2.5%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales December (2019) 51 v (2018) 52 -1.9%

• Used Car Imports total year to date (2019) 113,926 v (2018) 100,755 +13.1%

• Used Car Imports total December (2019) 10,026 v (2018) 5,609 +78.8%

• New Electric Vehicles sales total year to date (2019) 3,444 v (2018) 1,233 +2.9%

• 5 Top Selling Car Brands 2019 were: 1. Volkswagen, 2. Toyota, 3. Hyundai, 4. Ford, 5. Skoda.

• 5 Top car model’s year 2019 were 1. Toyota Corolla, 2. Hyundai Tucson, 3. Nissan Qashqai, 4. Volkswagen Tiguan, 5. Skoda Octavia

• Top Selling Car 2019: Toyota Corolla

• Top Selling Car Colour 2019: Grey

• 2019 % Share of Cars by Transmission Type: Manual 66.9% Automatic 33.1%

• 2019 Top Car Body Type: Hatchback

• Market share by engine type 2019: Diesel 46.7%, Petrol 40.6%, Hybrid 8.7%, Electric 2.9%, and Plug-In Hybrid 1.1%.

New Car Registrations 2019 by County

County 2019 Units 2018 Units % Change 2019 % Share 2018 % Share Carlow 1254 1548 -18.99 1.07 1.23 Cavan 1167 1251 -6.71 1 1 Clare 2245 2670 -15.92 1.92 2.12 Cork 13979 15234 -8.24 11.94 12.12 Donegal 2331 2609 -10.66 1.99 2.08 Dublin 52067 52704 -1.21 44.46 41.94 Galway 4299 4767 -9.82 3.67 3.79 Kerry 2310 2662 -13.22 1.97 2.12 Kildare 4452 5308 -16.13 3.8 4.22 Kilkenny 2065 2345 -11.94 1.76 1.87 Laois 1342 1508 -11.01 1.15 1.2 Leitrim 393 485 -18.97 0.34 0.39 Limerick 3883 4322 -10.16 3.32 3.44 Longford 510 599 -14.86 0.44 0.48 Louth 2654 2798 -5.15 2.27 2.23 Mayo 1944 2169 -10.37 1.66 1.73 Meath 3292 3708 -11.22 2.81 2.95 Monaghan 886 996 -11.04 0.76 0.79 Offaly 1264 1541 -17.98 1.08 1.23 Roscommon 929 1051 -11.61 0.79 0.84 Sligo 1054 1086 -2.95 0.9 0.86 Tipperary 2976 3331 -10.66 2.54 2.65 Waterford 3105 3292 -5.68 2.65 2.62 Westmeath 1585 1786 -11.25 1.35 1.42 Wexford 2765 3174 -12.89 2.36 2.53 Wicklow 2349 2727 -13.86 2.01 2.17

