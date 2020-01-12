CORK: Storm Brendan will bring high winds and rain for Monday 13th January #BíCúramach

12 January 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Met Éireann has issued a Level Orange Weather Warning (Storm Brendan) from Monday January 13th 07.00 to 15.00.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h, highest in coastal areas.

There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surges.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team have convened today in response to this weather warning and reviewed preparations. Council response crews have been put on notice and are on standby. Members of the public are advised to Stay high, stay dry and to stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

Cork County Council expects the main impact from Storm Brendan to include fallen trees, possible structural damage from high winds and coastal flooding caused by the storm surge. Coastal property owners are advised to take the usual precautions in advance of this storm.

Cork County Council is advising road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Motorists are reminded to take additional care and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Motorists are advised to report issues such as fallen trees and road damage to their local Council office during working hours or to call the emergency number (021) 4800048 outside of normal office hours 9.00am to 5.00pm.

Dursey cable car is not expected to operate tomorrow as the service is stopped once wind speeds exceed 65km/hr. The service will recommence on Tuesday January 14th following an inspection by Council staff. Visitors are advised to check www.corkcoco.ie and the Council’s social media accounts (@corkcoco) for updates.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of a disruption to the power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372 999.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278278.

Cork County Council will continue to monitor this situation. Updates will be provided on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie and also across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco

Cork County Council is urging people to pay particular attention to the following:

At Home – Before the Storm

· Tie down loose items outside that cannot be brought in.

· Have a torch, spare batteries and a battery radio ready

· Stay indoors –and keep pets in.

· Clear window sills and close curtains to protect against flying glass.

· If gas, electricity or water supplies are cut off, contact if possible the relevant services.

· Keep in contact with family and neighbours especially people living alone.

