PHOTOS: Strictly Brian Dillons 2020 Come Dancing

12 January 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Brian Dillons is one of the oldest GAA clubs in the city of Cork. It is named after the Irish Fenian, Brian Dillon and its original clubhouse (“the Hole in the Wall”) was less than 100 metres from Dillon’s home (in the eponymous Dillons Cross). The club is now based at the Tank Field in Montenotte (<1km to the east) and has playing pitches and dressing rooms at Lisnahorna, White’s Cross. On Saturday 11 January 2020 a competition took place called at the Silver Springs Hotel

Michael O’Carroll and his dance partner Emma Burns performing their winning dance routine after being crowned champions at the Strictly Brian Dillons 2020 Come Dancing which took place at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.

Pic: Brian Lougheed

