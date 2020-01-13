Chefs of Cork Come Together for Cork Business Association President’s Dinner!

13 January 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Some of the finest Chefs of Cork are joining forces to create a culinary feast on the night of the Cork Business Association President’s Dinner, which will be held on February 22nd in Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel. The President’s Dinner will be the host of the prestigious Cork Business Association Awards which are still taking entries!

The Cork Business Association has gathered some of Cork’s best chefs to create a fabulous dinner that will offer Cork foodies an exceptional culinary experience. We are moving away from overcomplicating dishes and towards daring and delicate combinations of high quality ingredients. The Chefs of Cork will present dishes that not only showcase their creativity but also use the best local produce that can be found in and around Cork.

Cork has always been known for its foodie accolades, especially most recently, having been listed in Eater.com’s top 19 places in the world to travel to for its culinary delights. Cork’s chefs across the Rebel County are ensuring that Cork is a food lovers heaven. New restaurants and cafés are popping up all over town; with new international flavours and different diets no longer being a problem but a celebration of diversity and an opportunity to show that everything is possible when it comes to good food.

The Chefs of Cork are Martin O’Mahony of Cork International Hotel, Stuart Dardis of The Metropole Hotel, Trevor O’Keeffe of Cork Airport Hotel, Niall Mooney of the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Peter Hennessy of Carrigaline Court Hotel, Fern Allen of Ballymaloe House and Adrian Hillgrove of Corks Vienna Woods Hotel.

This black-tie /gala event will bring Cork City’s highest echelons of business together and present the Business of the Year Awards in thirteen different categories ranging from Corks Best Pub, to Cork Best Professional Services and many more. The main sponsors of the night are AIB, JCB and Irish Examiner. Entries are still open so give yourself the 2020 start your business deserves and enter!

Tickets for the night are available online on www.peoplesrepublicofcork.com or contact info@corkbusiness.ie. Entries for the awards can be accepted through the website www.corkbusiness.ie

