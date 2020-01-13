Irish fitness expert Pat Divilly to speak in Cork

13 January 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Top Irish fitness expert, wellness advocate and author, Pat Divilly will be the first speaker of 2020 for the Network Ireland Cork branch next week. His talk on Finding Flow in Work and Life takes place at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa in Little Island on Wednesday, 15 January at 6pm. Tickets are available at www.networkcorkpatdivilly.eventbrite.ie. The event, which is free for Network Ireland Cork members and €25 for non-members, is to focus on the promotion of resilience, confidence and clarity for work and life.

Speaking ahead of the Network Ireland Cork Branch event, Pat Divilly said: “We live in an incredibly hectic world, which can often get you nowhere fast and be counterproductive to your health and well-being. As we start a new decade, it is so important to take stock of where you are in life, and where you want to go, so you can move confidently in the direction of the goals that are most important to you. I have worked with clients in the fitness industry for almost 10 years now, and see the importance of positive inner-self talks.

“I’m delighted to speak at the Network Ireland Cork branch’s first 2020 event to share my own stories and life lessons on managing stress and energy whilst encouraging resilience and self-assurance in your work and personal life. This will hopefully support those attending on their own individual journeys.“

Pat Divilly’s talk on Wednesday, 15 January is the first of a year-long programme of innovative and inspirational events — all which are inclusive and open to everyone to attend — for the Network Ireland Cork branch under its new president, Marguerite O’Sullivan. The Senior Innovation Engineering Manager in DePuy Synthes Johnson & Johnson was last month appointed in the one-year voluntary role for Network Ireland Cork, a not-for-profit Cork organisation for women in business, professions and the arts that is the largest branch of Network Ireland in the country.

The next event is a talk from Joanne Hession, co-founder of LIFT (Leading Ireland’s Future Together); and founder and Managing Director of The Entrepreneurs Academy and QED Accreditation Advisors on 5 February in Clayton Hotel Cork City.

Marguerite O’Sullivan explained the unifying theme across all events over the upcoming 12 months will be to empower women in business and their professions to lead now. “Network Ireland Cork is an amazing branch with amazing members. As president in 2020, I want to equip and enable each and every woman in the Network to aspire to be the very best at what they do through our monthly events, our support resources such as our mentoring programme, and of course our network,” she said.

“I’m delighted to welcome Pat Divilly as our first speaker of the year, as his philosophy is so centred on the need for us all to instil increased levels of self-belief in ourselves. I hope that this event will set the tone for what will be an exciting year ahead, and together with the committee, I welcome both members and non-members, male or female, to join us for what will be an inspiring evening on 15 January.”

